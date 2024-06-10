Russia offers friendship to all independent-minded countries — ambassador in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, June 10. /TASS/. Russia is ready to cooperate with all countries that want to remain free and value independence, Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov said in an article for the Diario Popular newspaper and the Noticias Urbanas news website.

"Russians hold out a friendly hand to all honest and proud nations who value independence and want to remain free and original. Many of them have a firm handshake. There are great changes ahead, and such outdated notions as hegemonism and neo-colonialism will soon fall into oblivion. This has the support of the world majority, which is represented by the countries of the global South and East," he wrote.

Feoktistov advised countries that impose anti-Russian sanctions and push for a strategic defeat of Russia to learn the lessons of history.

"We will not turn from our path and will not disappear, no matter how much our enemies want us to. After great upheavals, having experienced the bitterness of losses in the fight for the right cause, each time we became more united and stronger. Together with like-minded people, we will continue building a new world without injustice, oppression and dictate, where everyone has equal rights to security and development," he said.

"The struggle for universal human ideals requires special courage and determination. By marking the national day, Russia recalls its heroic past and prepares to write new pages in the history of the modern era," the diplomat went on to say.