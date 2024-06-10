Mercenaries from Georgia, Canada, Poland, US most active in Ukraine, DPR head says

ST. PETERBURG, June 10. /TASS/. Georgian, Canadian, Polish, and US mercenaries have been most actively fighting for Ukraine, DPR head Denis Pushilin told TASS in an interview.

"As regards foreign mercenaries, they do take part [in hostilities], and we have registered their presence previously, too," Pushilin said. "And there are countries whose nationals have been most actively involved [in the conflict]. I am speaking about Canadian, US, Georgian, Polish nationals as well as people from a number of other countries now," he added.

The Russian Investigative Committee has a ballpark figure on the number of foreigners engaged in the Ukraine conflict, Pushilin said.