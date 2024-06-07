Russian MFA has no information about contacts with US on ceasefire in Ukraine

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that she has no information about any contacts between Moscow and Washington on a possible ceasefire configuration in Ukraine.

Asked whether Moscow was discussing with Washington through some channels possible parameters of a ceasefire in Ukraine, Zakharova said she had no knowledge on that score.

"I have no such information," she told a news briefing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).