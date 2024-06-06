Crimean envoy urges BRICS nations to team up against West’s information warfare

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Permanent Representative of the Republic of Crimea to the Russian President Georgy Muradov has called on BRICS countries to jointly stand up against "information genocide" being committed by Western countries.

"I want to emphasize the inadmissibility of information genocide of countries and peoples. This is what the Western camp is doing. The West carries out genocide with regard to culture, sports and all events, encourages various kinds of sabotage. It can be countered only through joint efforts," Muradov told a session focused on BRICS’ aims within the context of the new world order at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Muradov noted that BRICS needs a common "research think tank," bringing together journalists, analysts and other experts to work out strategies to help the organization grow, as well as to counter the negative influence of Western countries.

