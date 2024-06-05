Putin holding meeting with heads of international news agencies

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with the heads of international news agencies.

TASS has been organizing such an event on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) for many years. TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov opened the event.

The heads of international news agencies from about a dozen countries take part in the meeting. In particular, the event is attended by representatives of Agence France-Presse, Associated Press, Reuters, Xinhua. The heads of DPA (Germany), ANSA (Italy), EFE (Spain), IRNA (Iran), Kyodo News (Japan), Anadolu (Turkey), Azerbaijan State News Agency, BELTA (Belarus), Yonhap (South Korea), Kazinform (Kazakhstan), Uzbekistan National News Agency are also present.

Putin’s meeting with representatives of leading foreign news agencies is being held for the eighth time on the SPIEF sidelines. The participants of the meeting freely discuss with the Russian leader the most topical issues of Russia’s domestic and foreign policy. Putin has always highly assessed such a format of communication. He said that such a format allows him to voice his position on issues that are "of great, serious interest" and "usually of a fundamental nature."