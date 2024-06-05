Burkina Faso expects Russian consulate to be opened in country soon — foreign minister

OUAGADOUGOU /Burkina Faso/, June 5. /TASS/. Burkina Faso expects a Russian consulate to be opened in the country in the near future, the country’s Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore said at a press conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"As for the work of the Russian embassy, we think we will soon be able to open a Russian consulate in Burkina Faso," he said. The minister believes that the actions of the two countries should "fit into the general dynamics" and lead to the realization of the agreements concluded earlier by the countries’ leaders at the summit in St. Petersburg.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in Ouagadougou on his first-ever visit to Burkina Faso late on Tuesday. The Russian minister was met at the airport by his counterpart Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore. They held brief talks right there. Then, on June 5, Lavrov held talks with Burkina Faso’s interim President Ibrahim Traore in Ouagadougou.