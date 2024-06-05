MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Western weapons deliveries will not help the Ukrainian army reverse the frontline situation, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Commando Force Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said on Wednesday.

"Whatever they can give Ukrainian formations, they cannot reverse the course of history and developments directly at the frontline. We will grind down those forces and capabilities that they have now massed," the commander said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Russia was ready for the delivery of Western weapons capable of striking its territory to the Kiev regime, he said.

"This is not something absolutely unpredictable for us. We could not but be ready for that. We were prepared for that," Alaudinov stressed.