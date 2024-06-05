West obviously prepares Ukrainian scenario for Moldova — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The West prepares Moldova as a scene for the fate of ‘the second Ukraine’ for its actions aimed against Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS on Wednesday.

"It is obvious to everyone today that Brussels, backed by Washington, are actively preparing Moldova for the role of a ‘second Ukraine,’ as another tool of their aggression," Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, Russia has no intentions "of inflicting the [so-called] Ukrainian fate on Russia’s traditionally friendly people of Moldova, who are deemed [by the West] to be turned into a ‘waste material’ for the sake of the implementation of outside geopolitical interests."

"We are naturally concerned by such trends, since about 250,000 Russian citizens live on both banks of the Dniester," he stated.

Commenting on the deal previously inked between the European Union and Moldova on the cooperation in the field of security and defense, Galuzin said: "There is no doubt that the signing of this agreement was aimed at further ‘pulling’ Chisinau to NATO, into an addition that the current European Union turned into, as well as the militarization of the republic and erosion of its neutral status, which is enshrined by its Constitution.".