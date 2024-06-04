MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. When Ukrainian defense lines fail, the breakthrough will send a clear message to the West its support for Kiev is futile and makes no sense, Alexander Borodai, a State Duma member and commander of the 7th Assault Brigade of the Volunteer Assault Corps in the zone of the special military operation, has told TASS.

"Western assistance is diversified. This should be kept in mind. There are no signs yet that this support may be be terminated in the near future. We should expect that this support will unfortunately continue. Therefore, now, as before, our task is to achieve at least one significant breakthrough on the frontline, after which the situation may radically change in our favor. Then the West will realize the futility of further support for so-called Ukraine," the source said.

Borodai believes that as soon as the situation in Ukraine becomes absolutely hopeless for the West, it will curtail its participation and start counting losses.

"It does not care, though, how many residents of so-called Ukraine will die," Borodai added.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that the policy of beefing up Kiev’s military muscle will not reduce Russia’s determination or change the course of the special military operation.