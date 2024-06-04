Russian military evacuates 18 Kharkov Region residents from border areas

LUGANSK, June 4. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have evacuated 18 people from the border districts of the Kharkov Region where hostilities are underway, the military-civil administration of the region reported on its Telegram channel.

"Russian servicemen evacuated 18 residents of the Kharkov Region from different settlements: Lukyantsy, Borisovka and Volchansk," the report said.

They were provided with medical care and food. Agency employees are on site working with the residents.

All evacuees will be delivered and placed in temporary holding centers in Russia. There they will be provided with three meals a day and medical care. They will also be assisted in drawing up any necessary documents.