Moscow format Contact Group on Afghanistan to meet on June 8 in Tehran — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The meeting of the Moscow format Contact Group on consultations regarding Afghanistan will take place on June 8 in Tehran, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan and Director of the Second Asia Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Zamir Kabulov, said.

"We have discussed with representatives of the Afghan leadership the preparations for the next, third meeting of special representatives for Afghanistan and the UN Secretary-General in Doha. This meeting will be held on June 30 - July 1 in Doha, but prior to that, we will gather in Tehran, literally this Saturday. This is the so-called Moscow format Contact Group. Apart from Russia, it includes Iran, China, and Pakistan," the diplomat said.

Kabulov noted that the consultations will focus on preparations for the Doha meeting.