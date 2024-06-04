Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia to take part in SPIEF

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Ambassador of Pakistan in Moscow Muhammad Khalid Jamali will participate in the forthcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Yes, I will," the Ambassador told reporters. "The idea is to enhance trade with Russia because Russia is also looking for new markets and we in Pakistan also believe that we have a very good relationship at the political level but we need to enhance our trade and connectivity with Russia," Jamali noted.

"The major area of our focus will be on energy and connectivity and enhancement of trade," the diplomat added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held this year from June 5 to 8. The Roscongress Foundation is the forum organizer. TASS is the information partner of the event.