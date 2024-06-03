Ukrainian military bombard six residential settlements in Belgorod Region — governor

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked six more residential settlements in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"The Ukrainian military delivered strikes against six more localities in the Belgorod Region," Gladkov said. "No casualties were reported, according to preliminary information."

"A roof of a residential house was slightly damaged and a nearby car was pierced with fragments after the air defenses downed two Ukrainian drones targeting the settlement of Maiskoye," he said. "In the village of Nikolskoye, the roof of a family doctor's office suffered damages, while a parked car of an employee working for an agriculture company in the village of Olkhovatka was hit by shrapnel as well."

The regional head also reported that a kamikaze drone attacked a communications infrastructure facility in the village of Bessonovka.

Following the shelling and two UAV-drone attacks on the settlement of Yasnye Zori, he continued, windows were shattered, roofs, fences and two motor vehicles located on the territory of five residential houses were damaged. Power lines in the area at the issue were disrupted as well, he said, adding that the territory of a poultry farm near the Tserkovny farm came under fire as well and its warehouse caught fire.