Russia remains key topic in Germany — ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. German politicians, lawmakers, experts, and journalists continue to show a keen interest in Russia, German Ambassador to Russia Alexander Lambsdorff told TASS after his consultations in Germany following his temporary recall in May.

"While in Germany, I met with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the foreign ministry’s state secretary, Bundestag lawmakers, experts, and journalists," he noted. "The interest in Russia is still huge. Both the media and lawmakers had so many questions that I didn’t have a second to rest."

According to the German diplomat, the key question he was asked in Germany was about the prospect for ending hostilities in Ukraine.

"From Germany’s point of view, there was no risk that I won’t return to Moscow after these consultations," he added.

The German foreign ministry said on May 6 that Minister Baerbock had decided to recall Ambassador Lambsdorff for consultations following Russia’s alleged cyberattack on the websites of Germany’s Social Democratic Party and a number of German companies. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed this move as yet another unfriendly step from Berlin, saying that "no proof has been given as usual."

On May 17, a source in the German foreign ministry said that Lambsdorff had returned to Moscow.