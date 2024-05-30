Nearly half of Volchansk in Kharkov Region liberated by Russian troops

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Nearly half of the town of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region has been liberated, but the Ukrainian military constantly deliver counterattacks, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the regional military-civilian administration, told TASS on Thursday.

"They are constantly making attempts to counterattack our positions," Ganchev said. "As of today, approximately 50% of the town of Volchansk has been already liberated."

"The city is divided by the Volchya River, which is a natural water barrier. The bridges over this river were earlier destroyed [by the Ukrainian forces]. Street to street positional battles are underway," Ganchev said.

Ganchev added that all of the enemy’s counterattacks in the area end up for the Ukrainian military with heavy losses amid personnel and military hardware. According to him, this does not help Ukrainian forces to take better positions.