Time to comply with UN resolutions around Palestinian issue, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The United Nations’ resolutions aimed at resolving the Palestinian issue must be implemented right away, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out.

"It’s no longer possible to postpone the Palestinian issue; the UN’s resolutions must be implemented," he said following talks with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

According to Lavrov, the Arab League "can play a key role in comprehensive efforts to improve the situation in the region by promoting these processes and facilitating practical steps aimed at creating a Palestinian state, which will exist side by side with Israel based on the UN’s decisions, with the two ensuring each other’s security and good neighborliness."

"This is the best way to solve all these problems that continue to crop up in this part of the world," the top Russian diplomat noted.