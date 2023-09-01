Interaction on draft roadmap between Turkey, Syria continues — top Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia, Turkey, Syria as well as Iran, who joined the group later, have been continuing interaction on a draft roadmap of normalizing relations between Damascus and Ankara, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

At a meeting with students and faculty of Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University), he reiterated that the process of normalizing relations between the two countries began last year with interaction along the lines of the Defense Ministry and intelligence "aiming to prepare a summit." The Iranians who participate in the Astana format have "also expressed interest in joining the format that fosters conditions for the normalization of ties."

As a result, after preparations in April, a meeting between the top diplomats of the four countries was held. "We approved a statement, expressing our interest in producing a roadmap for normalization between Syria and Turkey. The draft roadmap was submitted to all our colleagues some time in June," Lavrov said. "Interaction on shaping it into something everyone can agree on, when it can already be approved, is underway," he added.

Following the May 10 four-party meeting between the top diplomats of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey in Moscow, it was decided to instruct their deputies to prepare a roadmap that fosters relations between Damascus and Ankara. During the June 20-21 meeting on Syria in the Astana format, the sides discussed a draft roadmap, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said. He added that the document needed further work.