Another Ukrainian drone shot down over Russia’s Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. One more Ukrainian drone was shot down over Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

"At around 4:00 p.m. Moscow time on August 21, the Kiev regime attempted another terrorist attack with the use of a plane-type unmanned aerial vehicle. The drone was spotted and destroyed by Russian air defense systems over the Belgorod Region," it said, adding that neither casualties nor any damage were reported.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier on Monday that a plane-type drone had been downed by Russian air defense systems.