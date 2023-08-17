Ukrainian forces shell Donetsk six times in one hour

DONETSK, August 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled Donetsk six times in one hour, firing 18 shells, including two with cluster warheads, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) reported.

According to the mission, from 3:25 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. Moscow time, the Ukrainian forces fired 18 shells of 155 mm caliber at Donetsk’s Kiev, Kirov, Kuibyshev and Petrovsky districts.

In total, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian forces have shelled the territory of the DPR 42 times, firing more than 120 shells.