Russia, China offer constructive alternative to Western dominance, says Lavrov

BEIJING, June 27. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing offer the world a constructive alternative to Western global dominance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"By offering a constructive alternative to the West’s policy, Moscow and Beijing - not in word, but in deed - facilitate the formation of conditions for the creation of a multipolar world order, respect for the interests of all countries and the cultural and civilizational identity of all peoples," he noted in a video address to participants in the Eighth International Conference "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era" in Beijing, organized by the Russian International Affairs Council and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, the current situation should be viewed as "a turning point in global development." "Our countries are facing quite strong pressure from the US-led collective West," Lavrov pointed out. "Financial and economic sanctions are one of the manifestations of its policy; unprecedented in size and scale, they are illegal as they were adopted in circumvention of the UN Security Council," Lavrov said.

According to him, the Ukraine crisis, the Taiwan issue and human rights are only an excuse for the anti-Russian and anti-Chinese actions of Washington and its subordinate countries. "It’s no secret that the West’s ruling elites view the sovereign policy of Russia and China as an obstacle to maintaining their global dominance based on military and political diktat along with financial, economical and technological monopoly," the Russian foreign minister stressed.

Since 2015, the Russian International Affairs Council and Chinese Academy of Social Sciences have been holding annual joint conferences in Moscow and Beijing. They have become the leading platform for Russian and Chinese experts to consider pressing global issues and bilateral cooperation. This time, the focus is on the challenges that China and Russia are facing in the difficult geopolitical situation in the world.