Australia diligently continues to move in main stream of Russophobic hysteria — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Australia, having cancelled the lease agreement for the site for the construction of the new Russian embassy building, diligently continues to move forward in the main stream of the authors of the Russophobic hysteria and tries to distinguish itself on this path, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"To our regret, Australia diligently continues to move in the main stream of the authors of the Russophobic hysteria that is now taking place in the Western countries. Australia is trying to be an excellent student there," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Thursday, commenting on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's statement about introducing a relevant bill to parliament.

Peskov pointed out that the Russian side will take the new unfriendly lunge into account. "Another unfriendly display from Australia. We will take this into account and if there are issues on the agenda that require the principle of reciprocity, we will act accordingly," he promised.

Earlier, the Australian Prime Minister announced the introduction of a new bill in the country's parliament on the cancellation of the lease agreement for the construction of the new Russian embassy building. According to Albanese, the main reason for the decision to terminate the lease, the legality of which was previously confirmed by the Federal Court of Australia, is security requirements. The prime minister promised to act "quickly to ensure the leased site does not become a formal diplomatic presence". According to the Australian government, the problem lies in the location of the theoretical second Russian embassy building. It is "directly adjacent to Parliament House," which the Australian authorities say poses a threat to national security.

The Russian embassy in Australia stated that the bill to terminate the lease is "another step by Anthony Albanese towards a deliberate and systematic destruction of relations with Moscow." It is expected that the bill on the forced termination of the lease, which has been submitted to Parliament by Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil, will be passed as soon as possible.