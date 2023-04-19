Kremlin spokesman denies allegations Russia plots acts of sabotage in Europe

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied Western media allegations Russia has been plotting sabotage at energy facilities in Europe and advised the Western media to pay more attention to the need for investigating terrorist attacks against the Nord Stream pipelines.

"These media outlets of the countries mentioned (Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland - TASS) are wrong in their conclusions. Once again, they prefer to blame everything on Russia without a reason," Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

"We would prefer to see them pay more attention to the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines and the need for a transparent, urgent and broad international investigation into these unprecedented acts of terrorism and sabotage," Peskov stressed.

Earlier, some Western media outlets reported a study by public broadcasters in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland claiming that Russia allegedly had plans for sabotage against energy facilities in Europe, in particular wind farms.

Nord Stream AG on September 27, 2022 reported "unprecedented destruction" the previous day that affected three strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 offshore pipelines. Swedish seismologists recorded two explosions on the offshore routes of the pipelines on September 26. After that, the Russian Prosecutor-General's Office launched a case over an act of international terrorism. The Russian side has repeatedly pointed to the need for investigating the incident.