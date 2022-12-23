Nothing can bar Baku, Yerevan from beginning to work on peace treaty — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. There is nothing that can hinder Baku and Yerevan to begin to work on a peace treaty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a news conference after talks with his visiting Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhan Bayramov.

"It was committed to paper on behalf of both Azerbaijan and Armenia for the first time in Prague that the work on a peace treaty will rely on several key principles, including the UN Charter and the 1991 Almaty Declaration," he said. "Bearing this in mind, I simply see no big problems that may keep them from finally beginning to work on a peace treaty, because there are all the components for that are in place."