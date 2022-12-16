Russia expects CAR to find those involved in Russian House attack — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Moscow expects that Central African Republic agencies will carry out a prompt investigation and identify the culprits in the terror attack against the Russian House, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement published Friday.

"We expect that as a result of a prompt investigation by the competent authorities of the CAR, those responsible for organizing and committing this atrocity will be identified and will suffer the deserved punishment," the Ministry said.

The Ministry underscored that the attack on the head of the Russian House aims to harm the development of the republic’s friendly relations with Russia.

"[The attack] aims to obstruct the operation of the Russian House in Bangui and, in a broader sense - to harm the successful development of friendly relations between our countries," the Ministry said.

The Ministry added that Dmitry Sytyi, the head of the Russian House in CAR, who got injured in the incident, has been working in the republic since 2019. The Russian House implements various programs aimed at expanding trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation between Russia and the CAR, including programs to promote Russian language and culture. During its operation, the Russian non-governmental structure has proven its efficiency and facilitated the strengthening of ties between Russia and the CAR in general, the Ministry added.

The attack on Sytyi occurred in Bangui earlier on Friday, when the diplomat opened an anonymous parcel that was filled with explosives. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he received emergency medical aid.