West fails to settle score with Russia — diplomat on UNGA resolution on Nazism

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The attempts of Western states to settle the score with Russia within the context of the situation in Ukraine have failed, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zahkarova said in a commentary in regards to the adoption of the resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism by the UN General Assembly.

The diplomat noted that, despite the "unprecedented pressure" from the collective West on UN member states, the final result proves that they reject attempts to challenge the outcome of World War II, enshrined in the UN Charter, in the Nuremberg Tribunal verdict, and the International Military Tribunal for the Far East.

"Notably, the Western attempts to politicize the discussion, to settle the score with Russia within the context of the situation in Ukraine, to thwart the adoption of the document itself not only failed, but clearly demonstrated the true reasons behind their unwillingness to vote in favor of eradication of Nazism and combating neo-Nazism, hiding behind an imaginary concern for the freedom of speech and assembly, as well as opportunistic political concerns," she underscored.