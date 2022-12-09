Direct dialogue with US on prisoner swaps to continue without mediators — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The dialogue on prisoner swaps has been conducted directly between Moscow and Washington, without mediators, and it will be carried on in the same format, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday at the discussion ‘Russia-USA: What are the limits of confrontation?’ held at the Valdai Discussion Club.

"As for the details of the exchange, the talks with the Americans were held directly and they will continue also directly, without mediators, through a special channel set up by the Russian and US presidents," he said.

"We simply want as many Russian citizens as possible, who, in many situations, have been handed mind-boggling jail terms on trumped-up charges in the United States, to come back to their homeland as soon as possible. Many of them have health problems, we monitor those human tragedies, and we work on this nonstop," the deputy foreign minister said.

"It is good that Viktor Bout has returned, as he is, in a sense, a symbolic figure, taking into account what has been happening in Russian-US relations over recent years," he added.

In addition, Ryabkov praised the positive attitude of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to issues related to the Russia-US dialogue.

"It is crucial in general as the UAE is a meaningful partner and a reliable interlocutor of ours," Ryabkov said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported on December 8 that Viktor Bout, a Russian citizen, who was serving out a prison sentence in the United States on arms trafficking charges, was returned to Russia as a result of a deal with the US to swap him for American basketball player Brittney Griner, who was apprehended in Russia for drug smuggling in February 2022. The Foreign Ministry added that the exchange took place in the airport of Abu Dhabi, in the UAE.