Putin says soldiers on frontline heroes to all Russians, including him

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that for him personally and for all residents of the country every fighter on the frontline of the special operation is a hero.

He made the statement at an event at the Kremlin marking the Heroes of the Fatherland Day.

"The highest state awards will be presented today to the servicemen who showed exceptional valor and courage during the special military operation and were bestowed the title of Hero of Russia. I sincerely thank you for your service to the Fatherland, for your loyalty to the ideals that have always, at all times, united Russia. I also want to address those who are on the front line: For me, for all our fellow citizens, each of you is a hero. I really want you to feel the warmth of our hearts, the warmth of this truly nationwide support," Putin said.

He said, in general, heroism is based on love for the Motherland and a profound sense of military, civil, professional duty as well as a clear internal understanding of how to build one's life, what values to defend and protect and how to act in difficult, extreme situations.

"Guided by these feelings, people choose professions that are associated with great personal risk, but at the same time lead the entire country to new success and achievements," the president said.

He highly praised the sense of duty of the people that perform feats of labor in various fields: cosmonauts, rescuers, scientists, industrial workers, teachers and doctors.

"I am sure that the fates and feats of the heroes of the Fatherland serve as the most important moral guidelines for the majority of citizens of our huge country, provide inspiration to always achieve more, go forward, build for the benefit of people, get together to make our country stronger and more successful," the president said.

Putin assured that the country's government will never forget to support the families and loved ones of the heroes of the Fatherland, including those that were killed and wounded.

"We must not forget, indeed, about those who are not with us anymore, who passed away while defending the Motherland, who are undergoing treatment and recuperating today. Let’s wish these guys health and prosperity. We should never and will never forget about their families, about their loved ones, about those who made them heroes - the parents, the collectives in which they grew up," he said.

Putin said these people perform a great mission.

"Homeland is not just a territory. It’s the people that you protect first and foremost. That’s what the Motherland is. We all understand this, and everyone is grateful to you and your comrades-in-arms for what you are doing for the Fatherland," he said.

The president congratulated the participants of the ceremony on the holiday celebrated on December 9. He said the heroes of the Fatherland proved their loyalty to the Motherland not with words, but with deeds.

"In combat conditions, well, always in conditions of grave danger, every person wants to stay alive, healthy, and wants to see his friends, relatives, children, wives, and parents. This sense of self-preservation, which is natural for every person, fades into the background for people who live for the highest notions and the highest ideals of devotion to their people," Putin said.