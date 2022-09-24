No violations during referendum in Zaporozhye Region reported so far — official

MELITOPOL, September 24. /TASS/. No violations have so far been registered during the referendum in the Zaporozhye Region, with voting proceeding normally, the head of the region’s military-civilian administration, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Saturday.

"Voting has been running smoothly today, no violations have so far been reported," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Balitsky thanked election commission members for their professionalism and a well-organized and high-quality voting process.

The Lugansk and the Donetsk People’s Republics as well as the Kherson and the Zaporozhye regions began their vote to join Russia at 08:00 am on Friday. Voting will last until Tuesday.