Poll reveals number of DPR, LPR residents to vote in referendum

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. According to a survey released by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center, the majority of residents of the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions are ready to take part in the vote on the territorial affiliation of these regions.

"The maximum declared turnout was recorded in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People's Republics: 87% each. In the Zaporozhye region the figure was 80%, and in the Kherson Region [that figure came to] 69%," the report noted.

The poll revealed that the absolute majority of DPR and LPR residents, ready to take part in the referendum, support the unification of their republics with Russia as subjects of the Russian Federation (97% each). Three percent could not decide or offer an opinion. Residents of the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, who want to take part in the voting, also support secession from Ukraine and the regions’ accession to Russia as its subjects (87% and 89% respectively).

"Two percent of the residents of these regions are against such a decision and every tenth found it difficult to answer or has not decided yet (11% and 9% respectively)," the pollsters said.

The survey was conducted on September 22 among 4,000 adult residents of these territories.

Earlier, authorities of the Donetsk and the Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the administrations of the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, decided to hold referendums on becoming part of Russia. Voting in all these territories is scheduled for September 23-27.