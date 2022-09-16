Putin expresses concern about tensions between Azerbaijan, Armenia

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned about tensions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Friday.

"We are all deeply concerned about a rise in tensions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border at the moment," the Russian president noted. "As you know, I had a conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan last night, I told you about that," Putin added, addressing Aliyev.

"It is a good thing that we managed to end the escalation through coordinated efforts but as far as I understand, [the situation] remains tense," the Russian head of state said.

Putin stressed that he was glad to have the opportunity to hold an in-person meeting with Aliyev to discuss all the pressing issues.