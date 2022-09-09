Zelensky signs decree on sanctions against 606 Russian politicians

KIEV, September 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has signed a decree on introducing sanctions against 606 Russian government officials with the document published on the website of the Ukrainian leader’s office on Friday.

The Ukrainian president approved the Wednesday decision by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. According to Zelensky, the new sanctions list includes 28 members of Russia’s Security Council, 154 members of the Federation Council and 424 State Duma lawmakers.

Earlier, Kiev has already introduced restrictions against many Russian officials on the new list, including during the term of Pyotr Poroshenko (2014-2019), Ukraine’s previous president. The Zelensky’s decree introduces changes to the old list, removing from it those Russians included in the new list. The Ukrainian authorities do not explain the reason for the repeated introduction of sanctions.