Kremlin discloses when format of Putin’s G20 participation will be finalized

TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has a valid invitation to attend the G20 summit in Indonesia, while the format of his participation will be determined closer to the meeting, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We have repeatedly clarified the situation. We have a valid invitation, as Russia is involved in all G20 formats, and we will make a decision on the most expedient format of our participation closer to the date of the summit," he said when asked about Putin’s plans for in the summit.

Earlier, Peskov said Putin could either attend the G20 summit in Bali on November 15-16 himself or send a delegate. Moscow will make a decision that best suits its interests, he assured.