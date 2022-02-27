Putin notes heroism of Russian soldiers during special operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted the heroic fulfillment of the military duty during the special military operation in Ukraine, while congratulating servicemen on the Special Operations Force Day.

"[I’d like to express] special gratitude to those who are heroically fulfilling their military duty during a special operation to provide an assistance to the people of Donbass," the Russian leader said in a video message marking the Special Operations Force Day, which is celebrated on February 27.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the developments unfolding, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.