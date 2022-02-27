{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin notes heroism of Russian soldiers during special operation in Ukraine

The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted the heroic fulfillment of the military duty during the special military operation in Ukraine, while congratulating servicemen on the Special Operations Force Day.

"[I’d like to express] special gratitude to those who are heroically fulfilling their military duty during a special operation to provide an assistance to the people of Donbass," the Russian leader said in a video message marking the Special Operations Force Day, which is celebrated on February 27.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the developments unfolding, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.

Russian military disabled 83 military facilities in Ukraine - Defense Ministry
Since the start of the military operation, two Su-27 and two Su-24 planes, one helicopter and four Bayraktar TB-2 drones of the Ukrainian armed forces have been shot down
An-26 military transport plane crashes in Central Russia, crew dead
A commission of the Aerospace Forces has been sent to the scene to establish causes and circumstances of the accident
Russia always ready for dialogue that will return all to UN Charter, Lavrov emphasizes
Moscow hopes that there is still a chance to return to international law and international commitments, the Russian Foreign Minister pointed out
Ukrainian troops abandoning their positions, dropping weapons — Russian Defense Ministry
The ministry emphasized that no strikes are being carried out on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ units that have laid down their arms
Russia sees US attempts to draw Finland, Sweden into NATO, diplomat says
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that "practical interaction" of Helsinki and Stockholm with NATO is growing, this has been observed for a while
Macron says he phoned Putin on Zelensky’s request
In his words, the aim of the conversation was a request "to end hostilities as soon as possible
Putin tells Xi Russia ready for high-level talks with Kiev
"Russia is ready to negotiate with the Ukrainian side at a high level," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Radiation levels around Chernobyl NPP remain normal - monitoring
As of 21:00 local time on Thursday, background radiation levels around the Chernobyl NPP do not exceed the norm
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
EU to include Putin, Lavrov into sanction list — German Foreign Minister
The EU is discussing a new package of sanctions against Russia, France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said
Fighters of Ukraine’s 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade lay down arms and join LPR
The Lugansk People's Militia command said that the surrendered fighters would be released home after the hostilities’ end
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Events in Ukraine crucial for history of Europe — former German Chancellor
Angela Merkel called Moscow's actions a violation of international law and condemned them "in the strongest possible terms"
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Ukraine loses control over Snake Island in Black Sea - border guards
The service said it had lost contact with Ukrainian border guards and servicemen, stationed on the island, which is part of Ukraine’s Odessa administrative region
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Ukraine ready for talks with Russia if such option exists — presidential advisor
"If in Moscow they say they want to hold talks, including on neutral status, we are not afraid of this," Mikhail Podolyak pointed out
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Russia wants all peoples of Ukraine to freely determine their destiny — Lavrov
"We want the Ukrainian people or, as [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said, all the peoples living on the territory of modern-day Ukraine to be able to freely, without trying to drive them into the clutches of Bandera psychology, determine their destiny," the top diplomat said
Ukrainian extremists lynching, pogroming conscripts who lay down arms — Russian top brass
"Multiple cases were recorded of massacres and reprisals carried out by nationalists against conscripts unwilling to fight in order to intimidate the personnel of the Ukrainian Army’s units," Igor Konashenkov said
Russian Defense Ministry denies its website was hacked
The ministry said the website’s servers don’t store personal data of military servicemen and other Defense Ministry employees
Russia to determine steps following suspension from Council of Europe - Foreign Ministry
Foreign Ministry slams move to suspend Russia from Council of Europe as politicized
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Top brass reveals 74 Ukrainian military facilities were crippled by Russia’s strikes
Among them are 11 airfields belonging to the Air Force, three command points, a Ukrainian Navy base and 18 radar stations of S-300 and Buk-M1 missile systems, Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov specified
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Neither Europe nor the US wants war with Russia — French Defense Minister
Florence Parly stressed that the goal is to achieve a ceasefire
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Lukashenko pledges to provide all conditions for Russian-Ukrainian talks
"The Russian president spoke by phone with Alexander Lukashenko, who, for his part, assured that he would be ready to create all necessary conditions for the arrival of the delegations, for ensuring their safety and security, and for holding the mentioned negotiations," Dmitry Peskov said
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Surrendering Ukrainian soldiers to receive all necessary aid, Donetsk leader says
The DPR leader noted that all the prisoners of war are being moved to locations prepared by the penitentiary service
Russian troops resume advancing in Ukraine due to Kiev’s refusal to negotiate - Kremlin
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later on Thursday that Russian troops were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Putin, Macron exchange opinions about events in Ukraine - Kremlin
The leaders agreed to stay in touch
Kremlin emphasizes need to liberate Ukraine from neo-Nazis
Dmitry Peskov clarified that the demilitarization of Ukraine meant "the need to cancel out the military capabilities that have significantly grown recently, particularly because of other countries’ activities"
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
China calls for sustainable European security mechanism, Xi says
The Chinese President stressed that It was necessary to abandon the Cold War mentality and to take into account and respect the legitimate security concerns of countries
Kiev troops deploy heavy weapons between residential buildings in Mariupol — DPR official
Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin specified that civilians are not allowed to flee the settlements under the control of Kiev troops in order to hide behind their backs
Ukrainian military deploys Grad rocket launchers in Kiev — Russia’s top brass
"The latest intelligence data shows that Grad multiple rocket launchers have been deployed in Shevchenko Square in Kiev to deliver strikes against the area of the Gostomel aerodrome," Igor Konashenkov said
Ukrainian Air Force infrastructure degraded, air defenses suppressed — Russia’s top brass
The ministry also reported that the Ukrainian border guards were not putting up any resistance to Russian units
Russia ready to hold talks as soon as Ukrainian army lays down arms — Lavrov
The top diplomat stressed that no one plans to attack and oppress those who stopped fighting
Russia to take tough measures in response to EU sanctions over DPR, LPR recognition
Instead of critically re-evaluating their role in the situation in the DPR and LPR, the EU has resorted to the sanctions approach mistakenly believing that they are an effective way forward, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
UK stages military provocations in Black Sea — MFA
In June 2021, it was reported that a UK warship crossed into Russia’s territorial waters off Crimea
Ukraine ended up defending itself on its own — Zelensky
In his words, no one was ready to guarantee that Ukraine would eventually become a NATO member
EU sanctions to prevent Russia from processing and selling oil — EC President
In her words, the EU sanctions against Russia’s energy sector prohibit exports of instruments that are crucial to refine the oil
Zelensky says he is not afraid to discuss Ukraine’s neutral status with Russia
He admitted that NATO was not ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine and to grant membership
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
