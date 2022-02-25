Surrendered Ukrainian servicemen receive medical aid — DPR head

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian prisoners of war receive medical aid, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin said on Russian TV Friday, adding that all surrendered Ukrainian servicemen will be released once hostilities are over.

"Currently, they receive medical aid, they are even being tested for COVID. As for food and other essentials, they are being provided with everything. After they sign agreements not to participate in hostilities, the war is over for them then and there," he said.

"On our side, as we stated earlier, we create all conditions, provide medical aid, and, once the hostilities are over, they will be able to return to their families," Pushilin said.

Earlier, the head of the republic stated that a number of Ukrainian servicemen lay down their weapons and surrender.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the developments unfolding, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.