Decision on deployment of forces in DPR, LPR to be made depending on situation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. A decision on deployment of Russian forces in Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics will be made if the republics make such request, and depending on feasibility, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Tuesday.

According to the presidential decrees on recognition of the republics, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Ministry of Defense to use Russian Armed Forces to ensure peace in the republics.

"This decision will be made depending on the development of the situation, depending on requests from the heads of these republics, and depending on feasibility," the spokesman said, answering a question if such actions are required now or in near future. "I repeat: the main goal is to preserve lives and ensure security of LPR and DPR population, which is constantly being subjected to aggressive actions from Ukrainian Armed Forces."

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of sovereignty of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The sides signed treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual aid. Putin ordered Russian Foreign Ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the republics, and ordered the Defense Ministry to ensure peace on their territories.