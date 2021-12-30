Russian diplomat castigates EU-NATO’s ‘lip service’ on Moscow’s security offer

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Through their statements, the EU and NATO have indicated that there is no coherent stance, but rather lip service on Russia’s proposals for security guarantees, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"The EU has commented a great deal on the recently-introduced Russian proposals. Every time we witness different statements on this matter, there is no coherent, united, defined position of our Western partners within the EU and NATO. It is absolute lip service, everyone is doing his own thing," she said, commenting on a statement by EU top diplomat Josep Borrell about Russia’s proposals on security guarantees.

"The issue of EU security is not a new one. Since the early 1990s, we have been repeatedly proposing to ensure its indivisibility, not accept the situation when the security of some countries are at the expense of others. At our insistence, these bedrock principles were included in the founding documents of Russia-NATO [Council] and the OSCE, which were signed at the highest level," Zakharova stressed.

Earlier, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell in an interview with the German daily Die Welt slammed Russia’s demand for security guarantees as unacceptable and warned that talks could not take place without the European Union.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Moscow and Washington and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The documents were handed over to US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried on December 15.