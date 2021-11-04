Russia ready to welcome Belarusian cosmonaut as ISS crew member - Putin

SEVASTOPOL, November 5. /TASS/. Russia is ready to have a Belarusian cosmonaut on the crew of the International Space Station (ISS) and can do it in the near future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

"I would also like to recall a proposal put forward by Belarus <...> that a Belarusian cosmonaut may be added to the crew of the International Space Station. Yesterday, we touched upon this issue with Roscosmos’ management at a meeting in Sochi. We are ready to support this proposal and to implement it in the near future," he assured.

According to Putin, it is necessary to agree on details now.

"There are some, but they are not difficult to be agreed on," the Russian president stated.