Lukashenko has longstanding invitation to visit Crimea - Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has a longstanding invitation to visit Crimea, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Thursday.

"The Belarusian president has a standing invitation to visit Crimea, a long-standing one," Peskov said when asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to officially invite his Belarusian counterpart to come to the peninsula.

Lukashenko "complained" to Putin earlier in the day at a video conference of the Supreme Council of the Union State that Putin "used to promise that he would bring me along to Crimea," but had not invited him on November 4. In response, Putin told Lukashenko about the monument to victims of the Russian Civil War (1917-1922) in Sevastopol, at which he had laid flowers to mark Russia’s National Unity Day, and assured that he would always be delighted to welcome the Belarusian president in the peninsula.