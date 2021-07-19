Russian, Armenian General Staffs sign memorandum of cooperation

YEREVAN, July 19. /TASS/. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan and Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Sergei Istrakov have signed a memorandum of cooperation between the two countries’ General Staffs, the Armenian defense ministry said on Monday.

"Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan thanked the delegation of the Russian Armed Forces for their close cooperation. The sides discussed further areas of Armenian-Russia military cooperation and signed a memorandum of cooperation," it said, adding that the signing of the memorandum crowned a five-day visit of the Russian delegation to Armenia.