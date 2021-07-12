Sudan prepares to ratify agreement on Russian Navy base — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Sudan is about to ratify the agreement with Russia on the establishment of a Russian Navy base on its territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the talks with his Sudanese counterpart Mariam al-Mahdi Monday.

"We discussed this issue. We said that Russia has commenced the ratification process. The parliament is currently on vacation, so, once it is over, the State Duma will define the schedule for the reviewing of this document. This will be done by the new Duma membership. Mrs. Minister disclosed that Sudan is also preparing the ratification process. It will be carried out in accordance with procedures that exist in the Sudanese parliament," Lavrov said.

On July 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced the agreement with Sudan on the establishment of a Russian Navy base. This agreement has been announced to the public in early December, 2020.

The base is supposed to be used for repairs and the resupply of Russian military ships, as well as for crew rest. On June 1, Sudan announced its review of the agreement, "in order to take Sudanese interests and profit into account." On June 10, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the text of the agreement may change, but Moscow confirms its interest in cooperation with Sudan.