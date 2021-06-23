Putin hopes NATO will consider Russian proposals on de-escalating tensions

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia cannot but be concerned over NATO’s ongoing military buildup near its borders, but Moscow hopes that the alliance will consider its initiatives on de-escalating tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video message to the participants and guests of the IX Moscow Conference on International Security posted on the Kremlin website on Wednesday.

"Of course, we cannot but be concerned about the never-ending buildup of NATO's military capabilities and infrastructure near Russian borders, as well as the fact that the alliance refuses to constructively consider our proposals on de-escalating tensions and reducing the risk of unpredictable incidents," the Russian leader said.

Putin stressed that Moscow "expects that common sense and a desire to develop constructive relations with us will eventually prevail".

According to the president, Russia’s efforts are aimed at reducing risks, ensuring predictability and ironing out differences through dialogue and particular agreements, including in the field of arms control.

Against this background, he stressed that the new "security equation" should take into account all factors affecting strategic stability. "Earlier Russia put forward a proposal on developing a new ‘security equation’. It should take into account all factors affecting strategic stability in their interrelationship".

The Russian leader is convinced that "political will and readiness for compromises can yield a positive result". According to him, a clear example of this is the extension of the Russian-US New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) until 2026.