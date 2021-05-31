Russia, China, Iran discuss progress of negotiations on reviving nuclear deal, envoy says

VIENNA, May 31. /TASS/. Delegations of Russia, China and Iran discussed the state of affairs at talks on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program on Monday, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, head of the Russian delegation at the talks, Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"A trilateral meeting of the delegations of China, Iran and Russia at the Vienna talks on JCPOA was held today. The participants exchanged views on current state of affairs and the way ahead," he wrote on Twitter on Monday.

On May 25 in Vienna, the fifth round of consultations on reviving the JCPOA started. The Russian envoy expressed hope that it would be the final one. The participants intend to conclude the talks in early June. The development of the future agreement on the full reinstatement of the JCPOA is at an advanced stage, the diplomat revealed.

The representatives of JCPOA member states are also conducting separate consultations with a delegation from the US that withdrew from this agreement in 2018 but now intends to return to it. There have not yet been direct talks between the US representatives and the Iranian delegation in Vienna.