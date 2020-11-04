Russia doesn’t seek to please others, aims to consolidate itself, Putin says

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Russia’s ultimate goal is not to please others, but to strengthen its unity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a video conference with representatives of religious denominations on Saturday.

Commenting on the constitutional amendments on family and the protection of traditional values, the president said, "You have said that some do not like what we do. It is very odd as we do not intrude, but assume that our goal is not to please anyone, but our goal is to strengthen ourselves."

Putin pointed out that he meant internal, spiritual consolidation.

"Based on respect for others, we believe that we will be treated with the same respect," he added.

Concluding the meeting, the president mentioned the law banning insults to the feelings of believers.

"It is right and we have made the right choice. However, it's not even that, it's not the laws, but our inner awareness that we have been living in a multi-ethnic state for more than a thousand years, and that we have succeeded in building it, merely because we respect and love one another," he concluded.