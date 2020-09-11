Putin, Lukashenko to discuss integration processes on September 14

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian colleague Alexander Lukashenko will hold a meeting in Sochi on September 14, during which they plan to discuss the prospects of promoting integration processes within the Union State and implementing joint energy projects, the Kremlin’s press service informed.
"During the talks, they plan to discuss key issues of further development of Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership and alliance. A special focus will be placed on the implementation of major joint projects in the trade-economic, energy and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as the prospects for promoting integration processes within the Union State," the Russian leader’s press service informs.