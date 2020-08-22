Lavrov’s talks with Biegun under consideration - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who is due to visit Moscow next week, are being considered, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

"[The talks] are under consideration," the source said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Belarus would be one of issues due to be discussed during Biegun’s upcoming contacts in Moscow. Russia is also planning to hold a deep exchange of views on the bilateral agenda with the US diplomat.