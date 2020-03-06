Russian Constitution must ensure alternation of power for future, Putin says

IVANOVO, March 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he does not want to remove the presidential terms limit for one person, because he thinks about the future.

Talking to the public representatives of the Ivanovo Region, Putin named one of the Constitution amendment proposals put forth during the preparation of the amendment bill - to remove the limit on presidential terms for a single person.

"What am I wary of? Why do I not want to cancel the terms [limit]? I’m not afraid of myself, I won’t go mad, but it’s not about me," the President said, adding that constitutional amendments are being prepared "not even for 5 to 10 years, but at least for 30 to 50 years."

"This is why I believe this is necessary in the future. It is not about now, [because] for now, stability, calm development of nation is probably more important, but later, when [Russia] gains more confidence, more resources, more ‘fat,’ as they say, then it would be absolutely necessary to ensure alternation of power," Putin pointed out.

Putin expressed his gratitude to the Russian people for their support. "It would be impossible to work in this position without support. Especially in the 2000s, the most difficult and at times bloody years. If there had been no support, nothing would have been done," Putin stressed.