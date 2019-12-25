Putin dismisses several high-ranking law enforcement officials

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed several high-ranking officials of the Russian Interior Ministry, the Investigative Committee, the Federal Penitentiary Service and the Emergencies Ministry, a decree published on Wednesday on the official legal information portal informs.

Among the dismissed officials are: head of the Internal Affairs Department of the Moscow Metro Major General Nikolai Savchenko, head of the Office of Personnel of the Federal Penitentiary Service Colonel Alexander Pirogov and Prosecutor of the Omsk Region Anastas Spiridonov. The decree also dismisses several officials of the Russian Investigative Committee, the Russian Interior Ministry and the Russian Emergencies Ministry from the Voronezh Region, the Sverdlovsk Region, and other Russian regions.

The president also appointed heads of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Directorate for the Arkhangelsk and Tyumen Regions, as well as the first deputy head of the Main Investigative Department of the Russian Investigative Committee for Crimea and Sevastopol. Putin also appointed new prosecutors for North Ossetia, the Tomsk Region, the Stavropol Region, the Voronezh Region and the Altai Region.