Death toll from May 5 attack on Cheboksary rises to three

CHEBOKSARY, May 12. /TASS/. The death toll from the Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Cheboksary on May 5 has risen to three, Deputy Prime Minister of the Chuvash Republic Vladimir Stepanov reported on his VKontakte social media page.

"I am personally monitoring the provision of all necessary medical and social assistance to those injured in the enemy attack on Cheboksary on May 5, 2026. According to recent reports as of May 12, as many as 47 people were injured, three of whom died. The majority of patients are receiving outpatient treatment under the dynamic observation of specialists," Stepanov wrote.

He noted that eight people remain in hospital in the republic, and another patient continues to receive necessary care at the Privolzhsky Research Medical University (PRMU) of the Russian Health Ministry in Nizhny Novgorod.

According to Stepanov, mobile consultations will be organized for residents directly in residential areas from May 12 to 15. "Representatives of the Chuvash Republic Prosecutor’s Office, city administration staff, and all necessary ministries and agencies are involved in this work. Qualified psychologists will also be on site, ready to provide professional support to anyone who needs it," Stepanov noted.