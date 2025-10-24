US Air Force plane crashes with two people on board in Oklahoma

NEW YORK, October 24. /TASS/. The US Air Force OA-1K Skyraider II aircraft, which took part in a training flight, crashed in Oklahoma with two people on board.

"An active duty aircraft from the 492nd Special Operations Wing operating out of Will Rogers crashed earlier today. Two crew members were on board, one civilian contractor and one US Air Force active duty member," the Oklahoma National Guard said on X.

It said that the plane and the crew do not belong to the National Guard of the state. There was no information about dead or wounded.