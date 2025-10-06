One person injured due to drone debris falling in Nizhny Novgorod Region

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, October 6. /TASS/. One civilian was injured by falling drone debris in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, he is now receiving all the necessary medical assistance, Governor Gleb Nikitin reported.

"Last night, air defenses repelled an attack by 20 drones in the industrial zone of Dzerzhinsk. According to preliminary information, unfortunately, one person was injured by falling debris. His life is not in danger, and the victim is receiving all necessary medical care," Nikitin wrote on his Telegram channel.

The falling debris also caused several local fires in the private sector, which were quickly extinguished. Damage to residential building windows and a gas station roof was reported. No industrial facilities were damaged.

Nikitin added that work to eliminate the consequences of the attack is ongoing and is being coordinated by Dzerzhinsk head Mikhail Klinkov.